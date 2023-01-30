Classroom Champions: Art teacher needs supplies for Fort Dorchester students

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - There are many different forms of art to allow students to express themselves, and a Fort Dorchester art teacher says she takes most of her lesson plan cues from her students.

Fort Dorchester High School 3D and 4D art teacher Elizabeth Estes says her art classes are always helping her stretch her imagination when it comes to the possibilities of creating art.

Estes says her latest art project for her classes was inspired by what her students experienced during the pandemic.

She says she noticed when her kids came back to in person learning she noticed several of them during down time would spend their time crocheting.

“I would see them with crochet hooks, yarn and embroidery hooks and I would ask them where did you learn this? A lot of them said they would YouTube and research videos,” Estes said.

Estes says talking to her art students sparked another idea for her kids to explore fiber arts.

Fiber art is where the material consists of natural or synthetic fibers and other items such as fabric or yarn.

For her Donors Choose Project, Estes is asking for needle felting tools and supplies, wool, needles with handles, felt and felting foam, and rotary shears.

She says fiber arts will allow her students to slow down and just focus on what is happening in that moment.

“It gives them an outlet and has a voice when they might not. Art is so important, students are able to find something they connect with,” Estes said.

Estes says her art students will use needle felting to create paintings, and her 3D students will use the materials to create figurines.

