Deputies investigating Friday night shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a North Charleston shooting that happened Friday night.

A spokesperson with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at approximately 9:15 p.m. to a shooting on Rivers Avenue.

Deputies say a man reported that someone approached him and shot him in the parking lot of Zaxby’s on Rivers Avenue.

The victim reported that an acquaintance drove him to the scene of a nearby collision where North Charleston police officers were working. He was then taken by EMS to a local hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.

Deputies say the victim did not give a detailed description of the shooter. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.

