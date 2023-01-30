SC Lottery
First Baptist names Jamaal Birch new head football coach

Football
Football(MGN)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another coaching vacancy in the Lowcountry has been filled.

First Baptist announced on Monday that Jamaal Birch has been named the Hurricanes new head football coach.

He replaces Johnny Waters who resigned back in November after leading the program to two SCISA state championships.

Birch isn’t a stranger to the area. He began his coaching career working at Oceanside Collegiate under Chad Grier for three seasons working as the passing game coordinator. He would follow Grier up to Charlotte to work as the offensive coordinator at Providence Day School which has won back to back Division 1 NCISAA state championships.

“When I first met Coach Birch, I knew he was going to be our next head football coach” First Baptist AD Graham Haley said in a statement. “He has a true vision for our program and our school that will be unmatched on and off the field. His faith, leadership skills and integrity will make him a true difference maker in the lives our students. Coach Birch has a contagious energy that will bring our program to the highest level”

First Baptist is coming off a 5-5 season that included a loss in the first round of the playoffs.

