Lexington County man kills wife and step-daughter in murder-suicide, officials say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Sunday afternoon at a Red Bank home.

According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, a woman and her daughter were shot by her husband at their home on Bliss Lane.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said 55-year-old William Peter Busick shot his wife, 48-year-old Chastity Lynne Busick, and his step-daughter, 23-year-old Jasmine Alyse Bailey.

Lexington County investigators say Busick then shot himself after shooting the two victims.

“There was also a minor in the house who is unharmed,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Coroner Fisher also stated Busick’s wound was a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, and he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

“This family has a tough road ahead,” Koon said. “We’re still talking to family and neighbors in an effort to gather all the information.”

Sheriff Koon said the investigation is still ongoing.

