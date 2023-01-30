SC Lottery
Mobile hygiene services for those in need in the Lowcountry

Jean’s Angels founder Katrina Carpenter and North Charleston Mayor hold hands as they unveil a new mobile shower service for homeless people in the area.(Live 5)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit is bringing a mobile truck with services including laundry, haircuts, a café and warm shower to those experiencing homelessness in Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston Counties.

Starting in 2020, Jean’s Angels has worked to promote the well-being of people experiencing homelessness. The organization first started with a mobile laundry trailer, before unveiling their mobile shower truck on Monday in North Charleston.

Jean’s Angels founder, Katrina Carpenter, lost her mother, father, sister and two brothers in a short amount of time, which inspired her to start the organization.

“My goal in life is just to let people know that life is precious, and you never know when someone’s going to be taken from you,” Carpenter says. “If you can do something to help someone that may take their own life or can make their life be better.”

Carpenter says that the organization’s goal was not to only provide a hot shower, but also something to eat and entertainment with a television, while people wait to use the services. Jean’s Angels wants to make sure each homeless individual can leave with a hot shower, clean clothes and a fresh cut.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summery, council members from surrounding counties, donating organizations and members of other homeless organizations gathered to celebrate the new project. The City of North Charleston also pledged to pay the remainder of the trailer costs, which total to $21,000.

“This says we care about you, not only will we help you get cleaned up, but we will help you get dressed and the clothes that you need,” Summery says. “It’s not a handout, it’s a hand up, to get you where you need to be.”

The mobile truck will visit locations in Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston Counties three days a week, one in each community. Information about where they are located will be posted on the Jean’s Angels Facebook page. As for the future, the organization hopes to grow their mission with additional trucks to provide services to even more people.

“Let’s get out here. Let’s make a difference. Let’s work together,” Carpenter says.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

