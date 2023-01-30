South Carolina Beach Advocates host annual conference on Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Beach Advocates gathered on Isle of Palms for an annual meeting on Monday.

Local mayors, state representatives and the Army Corps of Engineers were in attendance.

Rep. Nancy Mace gave the keynote address. Mace recently wrote an amendment to a bill prohibiting offshore drilling along the South Carolina coast until 2032. This is a continuation of the previous administration’s work Mace supports.

“We had almost every single member of congress on both sides of the aisle vote for that amendment. It was a huge win for South Carolina,” Mace said.

Mace reiterated to the crowd how hard she and others work at the national level to secure funding for flooding projects, stormwater drainage projects, beach renourishment projects and more.

“We have a multi-billion-dollar tourist industry and people come here for clean water, clean air, and clean beaches and we want to keep it that way. It is the backbone of our economy,” she said.

Representatives from the Coastal Science & Engineering gave a presentation about beach nourishment and flood mitigation. It included lessons from Hurricane Ian’s impacts to South Carolina Beaches. The presentation delved into how the nourished beaches with higher dunes and wider berms offered the best protection against hurricane force winds and rain.

Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin moderated a 2023 legislative session update and outlook for state beaches.

The Army Corps of Engineers also provided a South Atlantic District update and a Charleston District update as well.

