SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

South Carolina Beach Advocates host annual conference on Isle of Palms

Members of the state legislature talked about funding for beach communities and the best ways...
Members of the state legislature talked about funding for beach communities and the best ways to protect the natural resources going forward.(Live 5)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Beach Advocates gathered on Isle of Palms for an annual meeting on Monday.

Local mayors, state representatives and the Army Corps of Engineers were in attendance.

Rep. Nancy Mace gave the keynote address. Mace recently wrote an amendment to a bill prohibiting offshore drilling along the South Carolina coast until 2032. This is a continuation of the previous administration’s work Mace supports.

“We had almost every single member of congress on both sides of the aisle vote for that amendment. It was a huge win for South Carolina,” Mace said.

Mace reiterated to the crowd how hard she and others work at the national level to secure funding for flooding projects, stormwater drainage projects, beach renourishment projects and more.

“We have a multi-billion-dollar tourist industry and people come here for clean water, clean air, and clean beaches and we want to keep it that way. It is the backbone of our economy,” she said.

Representatives from the Coastal Science & Engineering gave a presentation about beach nourishment and flood mitigation. It included lessons from Hurricane Ian’s impacts to South Carolina Beaches. The presentation delved into how the nourished beaches with higher dunes and wider berms offered the best protection against hurricane force winds and rain.

Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin moderated a 2023 legislative session update and outlook for state beaches.

The Army Corps of Engineers also provided a South Atlantic District update and a Charleston District update as well.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months old, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his...
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; warrant issued for mother
Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder,...
Suspect arrested in Williamsburg Co. shootings that killed 2, hurt 2
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Maurice Durell Wigfall was sentenced to 45 years on a charge of murder and five years on a...
Man sentenced in 2017 Berkeley County murder
Lexington County Deputies investigating an incident after husband shot wife and step-daughter.
Lexington County man kills wife and step-daughter in murder-suicide, officials say

Latest News

Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, faces charges of kidnapping and two charges of assault and battery...
Woman facing charges after allegedly kidnapping, beating 2 victims in N. Charleston
The Women’s Preventative Care Program at Charleston County Public Libraries offers free health...
Women’s Preventative Care Expanding at Rural Libraries
A spokesperson with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at...
Deputies investigating Friday night shooting in N. Charleston
Being the largest oyster festival in the world, almost 8,000 people gathered at Boone Hall...
48,000 pounds of oysters eaten at Lowcountry Oyster Festival