SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

VIDEO: Anglers get up close look at humpback whale

Three anglers had a close encounter with a humpback whale about six miles offshore of Wrightsville Beach on Jan. 24. (Source: Andy Connette)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A group of fishermen in North Carolina were surprised when a humpback whale swam within feet of their boat.

Andy Connette sent video to WECT showing the whale about six miles off the shore of Wrightsville Beach.

Connette said the whale circled the boat for about 30 minutes.

“It was an incredible and humbling experience,” Connette said. “It was a rewarding day through and through – good friends, beautiful creature, great fishing and a fantastic sunset coming in. A lifetime memory!”

The fishermen estimated the whale to be around 35 to 40 feet long.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months old, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his...
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; warrant issued for mother
Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder,...
Suspect arrested in Williamsburg Co. shootings that killed 2, hurt 2
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Maurice Durell Wigfall was sentenced to 45 years on a charge of murder and five years on a...
Man sentenced in 2017 Berkeley County murder
Charleston Police say a crash Sunday morning in West Ashley has blocked a lane of Savannah...
Police clear scene of crash that blocked lane of Hwy. 17 in West Ashley

Latest News

FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 25, 2023....
School where boy shot teacher reopens with added security
Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.
Marie Kondo says she is not as tidy after 3 kids
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move
For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal