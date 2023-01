Wet start to the new work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re waking up to a very wet morning commute across the Lowcounty.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Morning Rain Likely. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 64.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Shower. High 64.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 64.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 64.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 54.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 52.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 60.

