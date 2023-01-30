SC Lottery
Woman facing charges after allegedly kidnapping, beating 2 victims in N. Charleston

A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she tied up two victims and beat them in a North Charleston roadway.(Atlanta News First)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she tied up two victims and beat them in a North Charleston roadway Sunday.

Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, is facing two charges of kidnapping and two charges of assault and battery 1st degree.

Officers responded to Reynolds Avenue just after 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning after receiving an unknown complaint. On arrival, police say they saw two victims tied with yellow ropes around their necks, arms, shoulders, and legs being beaten by Shaw.

The victims were powerless to get the beating to stop, according to an incident report.

The report goes on to state that police ordered the victims untied and held in patrol units while investigating the situation.

Investigators determined the incident was allegedly the result of a stolen church vehicle earlier in the morning. The vehicle was never reported stolen to law enforcement.

One victim sustained injuries and had to be taken to a local hospital.

The other victim, a minor, did not report any major injuries and was released to his mother.

