Women’s Preventative Care Expanding at Rural Libraries

The Women’s Preventative Care Program at Charleston County Public Libraries offers free health education and telehealth referrals for women though MUSC.(Live5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:45 AM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some rural Charleston County Public libraries are expanding the free preventative care they offer to women.

Officials said they want to reach people who might not otherwise be getting to a doctor on a regular basis.

The Women’s Preventative Care Program at Charleston County Public Libraries offers free health education and telehealth referrals for women though MUSC. Now, they’re expanding to offer blood pressure and STI preventative care.

Ren Ruggiero, the Charleston County Public Libraries’ Community Health Worker, said through a recently awarded grant from the American Heart Association they now have 15 blood pressure monitors available for checkout. Ruggiero said women can check out the monitors and a blood pressure log for free for four weeks at a time.

They’ve also recently received STI kits for women, which she says are completely free and confidential.

Ruggiero said a lot of people, especially in rural communities, might not have access to healthcare, which is why this program is so crucial.

“I’m really passionate about reaching people who might get overlooked otherwise, and I feel like that can happen in rural areas, you know,” Ruggiero said. “Where people might not have access to get downtown to MUSC or Roper it’s a far drive for a lot of people. And I want to make sure we can reach people, so they don’t fall through the cracks.” 

Ruggiero rotates between McMlellanville, Edisto and St. Paul’s Hollywood libraries throughout the week.

Telehealth Schedule:

  • McClellanville Library- Mondays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Edisto Library- 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • St. Paul’s Hollywood Library- Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ruggiero said overall, she wants anyone in need to comfortable enough to reach out.

Women seeking a telehealth appointment or more information about the WISE Telehealth Network can contact telehealth@ccpl.org.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

