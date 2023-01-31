SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cardet scores 21 as Chicago State edges The Citadel 76-75

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 21 points, Jahsean Corbett added a double-double and Brent Davis hit a jumper at the buzzer as Chicago State slipped past The Citadel 76-75 on Monday night.

Cardet added nine rebounds for the Cougars (7-17). Corbett finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Bryce Johnson recorded 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. Davis scored eight.

The Bulldogs (9-14) were led by Austin Ash with 24 points. Stephen Clark pitched in with 20 points and six boards. Elijah Morgan totaled 15 points, four assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Chicago State plays Saturday against Hartford on the road and The Citadel hosts VMI on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months old, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his...
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; warrant issued for mother
Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
BLOG: Day 6: Defense poses new theory, state shows new interview
Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, faces charges of kidnapping and two charges of assault and battery...
Woman facing charges after allegedly kidnapping, beating 2 victims in N. Charleston
Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder,...
Suspect arrested in Williamsburg Co. shootings that killed 2, hurt 2
Lexington County Deputies investigating an incident after husband shot wife and step-daughter.
Lexington County man kills wife and step-daughter in murder-suicide, officials say

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Former Ft. Dorchester teammates Dunlap, Quinn to meet in the Super Bowl
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney locks arms with wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) and wide...
Clemson Announces 2023 Football Schedule
SC Athletics Hall of Fame
NBA all-star O’Neal, Alvin native Hamilton heads newest group in SC Athletic Hall
Football
First Baptist names Jamaal Birch new head football coach