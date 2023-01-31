Cloudy, mild Tuesday with a few showers possible!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another unsettled day with morning fog, a few showers and mild temperatures ahead! Morning fog will wear off before 10 am but a round of scattered showers will likely pass through the area before lunchtime. We should be mainly dry from lunchtime through this afternoon but one or two showers can’t be ruled out. Under a mostly cloudy sky, highs will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by this afternoon. We expect an unseasonably mild start to February with temperatures in the 50s tomorrow morning and highs in the low 70s. There will be a back door cold front that slides north to south across our area late in the day. As the front passes through, temperatures will fall from the low 70s into the 50s. Georgetown and Williamsburg will likely experience that drop Wednesday afternoon while the rest of the area waits until either late afternoon or Wednesday evening. A few showers will be possible again Wednesday but overall, most of the day will be dry. The rain chance will increase late Thursday as a cold front begins to near the area. The best rain chance will likely arrive Thursday night and Friday morning with a chilly rain expected for most. Some clearing may occur late in the day Friday with highs only in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will drop fast Friday night as the sky begins to clear across the area. Morning lows will likely be in the upper 20s and low 30s Saturday morning with temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees by Saturday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Another disturbance will develop near the coast on Sunday, increasing the clouds again, and bringing our next chance of rain with milder temperatures.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 71.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers Possible. High 64.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 54.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Chilly. High 50.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 62.

