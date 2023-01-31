Daniel Island lottery ticket purchase wins couple a 6-digit jackpot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry couple won big after buying a $10 ticket, South Carolina Education Lottery officials say.

The couple, who did not wish to be identified, purchased the ticket at the Refuel on Island Park Drive, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

The wife picked out the ticket in the store, but let her husband scratch it.

“He showed it to me, and I took the ticket from his hands,” she said.

That ticket was worth $500,000.

“I didn’t expect it, but it was wonderful,” she said.

The couple overcame odds of 1 in 660,000 to win $500,000 in the $500,000 Multiplier Money game. Two more top prizes remain on the ticket.

Refuel in Daniel Island received a commission of $5,000 for selling the claimed ticket, Armstrong said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.