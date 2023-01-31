Deputies investigate another instance of shots fired into Georgetown Co. home

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are working to determine who fired shots into an occupied home late Monday night.

Deputies responded shortly after 11 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Meadow Street where a witness told them a person wearing a hoodie ran away from the area, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said. A deputy chased after the unidentified man but lost him on Dandelion Court.

It is the second incident of shots being fired into homes on Meadow Street in a week. Deputies responded just after 8 p.m. on Thursday to the 100 block of Meadow Street where dozens of shots were fired into three occupied homes and one unoccupied home.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark four-door sedan with a rear spoiler, possibly a Toyota Corolla, speeding away toward Mercer Avenue.

No injuries were reported in either shooting.

Deputies have not yet said whether they believe the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.