Deputies investigating shooting in Hollywood area

Officials say deputies were called to 6823 Highway 162 in the Hollywood area for a reported shooting around 1 p.m.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday.

Officials say deputies were called to 6823 Highway 162 in the Hollywood area for a reported shooting around 1 p.m. Those first on scene found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The man was taken to MUSC for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries, Knapp said.

During the investigation, deputies discovered the victim was outside when he got into an altercation with another man who shot him with a handgun, according to Knapp. The suspect left the scene in a vehicle, which officials say was later recovered in the Adams Run area.

The sheriff’s office says no arrests have been made. Knapp says there isn’t any danger to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.

