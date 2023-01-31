Firefighters battle early-morning structure fire in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Fire Department is advising drivers to avoid a portion of North Rhett Avenue where they are battling a structure fire.

The fire was reported in the 5800 block of North Rhett Avenue before 4 a.m., firefighters say. The roadway was blocked in both directions as of shortly after 5 a.m. and officers were diverting traffic in the area.

The North Charleston and Goose Creek Rural Fire Departments are also on the scene.

Authorities have not yet released details on whether anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.