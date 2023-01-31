Firefighters extinguish early-morning fire in Hanahan home

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire early Tuesday in a Hanahan home.

The Hanahan Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at approximately 3:26 a.m. in the 5800 block of North Rhett Avenue.

Crews on the scene said the house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. It took about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Emergency vehicles and equipment blocked that portion of North Rhett Avenue, but as of just after 6 a.m., firefighters said North Rhett Avenue was reopening to traffic.

The North Charleston and Goose Creek Rural Fire Departments also responded to help Hanahan firefighters.

