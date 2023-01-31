Georgetown Co. deputies search for missing teenager

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Aaron Martin Andrew Nelson was reported missing from his Russell Drive home in Georgetown early Tuesday morning, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Nelwon was last seen wearing a gray Champion shirt and blue jeans. Deputies say he has no known medical conditions.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.