SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Person arrested after Rivers Ave. pursuit, deputies say

Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pursuit on Rivers Avenue ended with a crash and an arrest on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Rivers Avenue and Eagle Drive shortly after 3 p.m. The driver fled the scene, and the deputy pursued the vehicle.

Deputies say the chase ended near Rivers Avenue and Cosgrove Avenue when the suspect vehicle crashed into a car.

Officials say the person in the second car received non-life-threatening injuries.

The first driver was not hurt and was taken into custody, deputies say. Charges are pending.

Police in North Charleston are responding to an incident on Rivers Ave. Tuesday afternoon.
Police in North Charleston are responding to an incident on Rivers Ave. Tuesday afternoon.(Live 5)

Crews with Dominion Energy were on scene working on a light pole that appeared to have been hit during the crash.

A light pole on Rivers Ave. was hit by a car after an incident involving Highway Patrol and the...
A light pole on Rivers Ave. was hit by a car after an incident involving Highway Patrol and the Charleston Co. Sheriff's Office.(Live 5)

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, faces charges of kidnapping and two charges of assault and battery...
Woman accused of kidnapping, beating 2 victims in N. Charleston
Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
BLOG: Day 6: Murdaugh defense poses new theory, state shows new interview
Lexington County Deputies investigating an incident after husband shot wife and step-daughter.
Lexington County man kills wife and step-daughter in murder-suicide, officials say
Alex Murdaugh speaks with his attorneys during trial for murder at the Colleton County...
Through sobs, did Alex Murdaugh say he killed his son?
Fort Dorchester alum's Carlos Dunlap and Robert Quinn will face off in the Super Bowl
Former Ft. Dorchester teammates Dunlap, Quinn to meet in the Super Bowl

Latest News

Isle of Palms, Charleston County Park ADA observation deck under construction
Renovations underway at Charleston Co. parks thanks to federal funding
A couple's $10 lottery ticket purchase in Daniel Island netted them a $500,000 jackpot.
Daniel Island lottery ticket purchase wins couple a 6-digit jackpot
The Hanahan Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at approximately 3:26 a.m. in the...
Firefighters extinguish early-morning fire in Hanahan home
Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, faces charges of kidnapping and two charges of assault and battery...
Woman accused of kidnapping, beating 2 victims in N. Charleston