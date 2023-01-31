Person arrested after Rivers Ave. pursuit, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pursuit on Rivers Avenue ended with a crash and an arrest on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Rivers Avenue and Eagle Drive shortly after 3 p.m. The driver fled the scene, and the deputy pursued the vehicle.
Deputies say the chase ended near Rivers Avenue and Cosgrove Avenue when the suspect vehicle crashed into a car.
Officials say the person in the second car received non-life-threatening injuries.
The first driver was not hurt and was taken into custody, deputies say. Charges are pending.
Crews with Dominion Energy were on scene working on a light pole that appeared to have been hit during the crash.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
