Steve LaPrad reinstated as head football coach at Fort Dorchester

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Steve LaPrad is back at Fort Dorchester.

Dorchester District 2 Schools announced on Tuesday evening that LaPrad has “agreed to remain at FDHS in the role of Head Football Coach” they said in a statement.

LaPrad resigned after 20 years as the head football coach and athletic director at the school earlier this month after a video taken in the locker room showed him using obscene language and disparaging coaches from another Lowcountry school.

In the release it’s also announced DD2 District Athletic Director Tyronne Drakeford will serve as the schools interim Athletic Director as the district conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

As for LaPrad, he “will support DDTwo athletics at the District Office, where he and District Athletic Director Tyronne Drakeford will focus on strengthening our comprehensive middle school athletic programs as well as the future of all DDTwo athletics.”

LaPrad won more than 170 games in his tenure and a state title in 2015. He led the Patriots to the state title game in 5-A this past season.

A press conference with the coach and district officials has been called for Wednesday afternoon.

