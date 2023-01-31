SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

US probes complaints of parts flying off of Ford Explorers

Ford logo on grill
Ford says it’s working with NHTSA on the investigation.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that windshield trim panels can fly off of Ford Explorers while they’re traveling at highway speeds.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 164 complaints about the trim pieces detaching on 2011 through 2019 Explorer SUVs. The probe covers about 1.86 million vehicles.

The parts could hit the windshield of following vehicles or even a motorcycle rider, possibly causing loss of control and a crash, the agency said.

The agency doesn’t have any reports of crashes or injuries, according to a document posted Tuesday.

NHTSA says it will determine how often the problem happens and the safety consequences of the trim pieces flying off the vehicles.

The investigation could lead to a recall, but so far there hasn’t been one.

Ford says it’s working with NHTSA on the investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, faces charges of kidnapping and two charges of assault and battery...
Woman accused of kidnapping, beating 2 victims in N. Charleston
Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
BLOG: Day 6: Murdaugh defense poses new theory, state shows new interview
Lexington County Deputies investigating an incident after husband shot wife and step-daughter.
Lexington County man kills wife and step-daughter in murder-suicide, officials say
Alex Murdaugh speaks with his attorneys during trial for murder at the Colleton County...
Through sobs, did Alex Murdaugh say he killed his son?
Fort Dorchester alum's Carlos Dunlap and Robert Quinn will face off in the Super Bowl
Former Ft. Dorchester teammates Dunlap, Quinn to meet in the Super Bowl

Latest News

Friends remember pro skier Kyle Smaine, who was killed in an avalanche. (KMAX/KOVR/DANE...
Pro skier killed in avalanche
FILE - RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police...
Tyre Nichols’ parents to attend Biden State of Union speech
Friends remember pro skier Kyle Smaine, who was killed in an avalanche. (KMAX/KOVR/DANE...
Friends remember pro skier killed in avalanche
A home is seen where the body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in Chicago.
Body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Chicago