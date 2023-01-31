SC Lottery
Volunteers join halls of Colleton County High to protect, inspire students

Operation Cougar Nation began bringing parents, family members, business owners, and other community leaders into the halls Monday.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A new program has kicked off at Colleton County High School, bringing members of the community on school grounds in an effort to deter violence, encourage students to follow disciplinary procedures, and inspire them to be productive citizens.

It’s a plan the district came up with to stop some of the violence that’s been going on in schools and minimize infractions.

Operation Cougar Nation began bringing parents, family members, business owners, and other community leaders into the halls Monday. By Tuesday, school officials and volunteers said they’ve already seen a big difference in the daily climate.

“Just having people from the community giving high fives to students and fist bumps and encouraging them to have productive days is really changing the climate in the school environment,” Colleton County High School Principal Maurice Cannon said.

Volunteers, wearing bright orange or yellow, walk the halls, cafeteria, and parking lot making sure the students are going where they’re supposed to be.

“We make sure that our presence is the deterrence to anything negative, but we also aspire to inspire,” President of the Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce Mark Wysong said. “We want to make sure that we develop relationships with these kids and really promote positive things within the school.”

The program is even bringing in elected officials. Colleton County Councilman Scott Biering was speaking to students in the hallways about job opportunities available to them in the county.

Volunteer Leonard Daniels, a Colleton County High School parent, business owner and pastor, said he thinks the students could feel that the volunteers really care about them.

“I really believe in this,” Daniels said. " I don’t just jump on everything but I’m truly in this for the long haul.”

Cave said she hopes to eventually expand the program to the middle school.

The district is hoping for at least 100 volunteers. To become one, you have to pass a background check, which is paid for by the district. To find out more, click here.

