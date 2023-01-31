SC Lottery
Wood leads Howard to 100-74 romp over South Carolina State

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan Wood scored 18 points and Howard rolled to a 100-74 victory over South Carolina State on Monday night.

Wood added five rebounds for the Bison (14-10, 6-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who have won six straight. Elijah Hawkins pitched in with 17 points and 10 assists. Marcus Dockery hit four 3-pointers and scored 16.

The Bulldogs (3-20, 0-7) were led by Rakeim Gary’s 13 points. Raquan Brown added 11 points and Jordan Simpson scored 10. South Carolina State has lost seven in a row.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Howard visits Delaware State, while South Carolina State hosts Coppin State.

