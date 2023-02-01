SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 charged after Orangeburg deputies recovered over 40 catalytic converters

Mark Miles, Jr., 37, (left) is facing 24 counts of unlawful transportation and possession of...
Mark Miles, Jr., 37, (left) is facing 24 counts of unlawful transportation and possession of non-ferrous metals in a vehicle, while Lonnie Padgett, Jr., 33, (right) is charged with one count of unlawful transportation and possession of non-ferrous metals in a vehicle and one count of habitual traffic offender, according to the sheriff’s office.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest of two men that are charged in separate cases led to the seizure of over 40 catalytic converters.

Mark Miles, Jr., 37, is facing 24 counts of unlawful transportation and possession of non-ferrous metals in a vehicle, while Lonnie Padgett, Jr., 33, is charged with one count of unlawful transportation and possession of non-ferrous metals in a vehicle and one count of habitual traffic offender, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Looking at these converters in person, you can get a firsthand glimpse into the damage these people are doing,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

In all, 45 catalytic converters were recovered.
In all, 45 catalytic converters were recovered.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says investigators stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on River Vista Drive near Canaan on Jan. 18. They located 21 catalytic converters and arrested Padgett, according to a news release.

During a traffic safety checkpoint on Jan. 24, authorities say they ran across Miles.

The sheriff’s office says they located seven catalytic converters in the truck, and they detected the aroma of marijuana coming from inside.

Miles was released after he produced a metal permit for the converters. He was, however, ticketed for the marijuana.

Investigators later discovered that the metal permit was not valid because Miles was out on bond for pending 2021 charges connected with catalytic converters, the news release stated.

After this discovery, authorities located and arrested Miles on Cannon Bridge Road. During the arrest, officers say they discovered another 17 converters in his truck.

In all, 45 catalytic converters were recovered.

Padgett is out of jail on a $4,100 bond. Miles was released on a $6,000 bond during a hearing on Saturday.

Deputies say more charges are pending.

“They’re out now,” Ravenell said. “But if they keep doing this, we will lock them up again and again.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh listens as the lead investigator in the murder case took the stand Monday morning.
BLOG: Day 7: Investigator doubles down on Murdaugh statement, phone records build timeline
Officials say Katie Prince was last seen at her home in Summerville.
Summerville police looking for missing girl
Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, faces charges of kidnapping and two charges of assault and battery...
Woman accused of kidnapping, beating 2 victims in N. Charleston
Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Person arrested after Rivers Ave. pursuit, deputies say
Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
BLOG: Day 8: State argues video places Alex Murdaugh at kennels

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
BLOG: Day 8: State argues video places Alex Murdaugh at kennels
Oak Island Water Rescue said it's involved in the search for a missing boater who was last seen...
Belongings of missing boater found along N.C. coast, water rescue team says
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Day 8 of testimony focuses on Murdaugh family cellphone data
Affordable housing is defined as when residents pay 30% or less of their monthly income to...
Feedback wanted on Charleston Co. affordable housing plan