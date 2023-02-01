2 charged after Orangeburg deputies recovered over 40 catalytic converters

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest of two men that are charged in separate cases led to the seizure of over 40 catalytic converters.

Mark Miles, Jr., 37, is facing 24 counts of unlawful transportation and possession of non-ferrous metals in a vehicle, while Lonnie Padgett, Jr., 33, is charged with one count of unlawful transportation and possession of non-ferrous metals in a vehicle and one count of habitual traffic offender, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Looking at these converters in person, you can get a firsthand glimpse into the damage these people are doing,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

In all, 45 catalytic converters were recovered. (Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says investigators stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on River Vista Drive near Canaan on Jan. 18. They located 21 catalytic converters and arrested Padgett, according to a news release.

During a traffic safety checkpoint on Jan. 24, authorities say they ran across Miles.

The sheriff’s office says they located seven catalytic converters in the truck, and they detected the aroma of marijuana coming from inside.

Miles was released after he produced a metal permit for the converters. He was, however, ticketed for the marijuana.

Investigators later discovered that the metal permit was not valid because Miles was out on bond for pending 2021 charges connected with catalytic converters, the news release stated.

After this discovery, authorities located and arrested Miles on Cannon Bridge Road. During the arrest, officers say they discovered another 17 converters in his truck.

In all, 45 catalytic converters were recovered.

Padgett is out of jail on a $4,100 bond. Miles was released on a $6,000 bond during a hearing on Saturday.

Deputies say more charges are pending.

“They’re out now,” Ravenell said. “But if they keep doing this, we will lock them up again and again.”

