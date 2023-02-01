Charleston Co. Library branches offering free income tax filing help

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the arrival of tax season, the Charleston County Public Library system is ready to provide free tax assistance at some of its locations.

Library officials said they want to make tax-filing help accessible for people who can’t afford it on their own. Over 10 library locations are offering free help, including the Dorchester Road Library, the John’s Island Library, and the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library.

Darcy Coover, the Adult System Coordinator at the Charleston County Public Library, said S.C. Thrive, the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and AARP are all contributing to make it possible.

She said each organization offers varying tax services, but if you have an appointment you will leave with completed tax return forms.

The services are open to any Charleston County resident with an income of $72,000 or less. Coover said residents will receive help from current or former CPAs or accountants who are volunteering their time.

“We know that it can be a stressful process and we know for a lot of folks they just don’t have access to paid help like an accountant or CPA. So really, the point of this program is to make tax help affordable for folks who perhaps can’t afford it on their own, and to reach into different areas throughout the county where we see the most need,” Coover said.

S.C. Thrive released a statement about its participation in the program:

The free tax assistance is so very vital because through this assistance you can see where you’re directly affecting a low- and moderate-income family by providing them an actual cash benefit through their tax refunds.

Click here for more information about the tax assistance, including specific library locations and times.

