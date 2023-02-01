Cooling down and turning wet for the end of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Welcome to February! It’s an unseasonably warm start to the month with plenty of fog, low clouds and even a few spotty showers early today. Clouds will give way to sunshine by late morning and should last into the afternoon today. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s this afternoon. A cold front will move north to south across the area late this afternoon and this evening bringing an end to the warm weather. Temperatures will drop 10° or more as the front passes. Cloud cover will build back in tonight with a mostly cloudy Thursday expected to go with a few showers and cooler temperatures. The rain chance will increase Thursday night

TODAY: Clouds to Sunshine. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 74.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. Scattered Showers Possible. High 63.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and Chilly. Rain Likely. Rain Tapers Off. High 51.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Chilly. High 50.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 63.

