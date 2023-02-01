Deputies investigating ‘isolated incident’ on Dorchester Rd.

SC Lottery
Knight says the council will reflect all demographics of Dorchester County to ensure transparency and accountability from the sheriff’s office to all residents.(Live 5/File)
By Thomas Gruel
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are responding to an incident in the area of Old Trolley and Dorchester Roads Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say it’s an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Drivers in the area should be aware of heavy traffic.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has not provided further information on the incident.

