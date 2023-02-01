Deputies: Woman crashes into 3 cars, light pole in N. Charleston pursuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing multiple charges after a pursuit in North Charleston.

Tyesha R. Smith, 19, of North Charleston, faces charges of failure to stop for blue lights, hit and run with property damage and unlawfully carrying a pistol.

A deputy tried to stop a car for a traffic violation on Rivers Avenue near Midland Park Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The car didn’t stop and fled at a high rate of speed on Rivers Avenue, according to Knapp.

The car struck two vehicles near the Cosgrove Avenue intersection and struck a third vehicle before it crashed into a utility pole.

A light pole on Rivers Ave. was hit by a car after an incident involving Highway Patrol and the Charleston Co. Sheriff's Office. (Live 5)

When Smith was taken into custody, deputies say they found a loaded Glock pistol and a small amount of marijuana in the car. Smith was issued citations for uninsured vehicle, disregarding a traffic signal, violation of a beginner permit and simple possession of marijuana, according to Knapp.

Smith has since posted bond.

Knapp says no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

