SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: Woman crashes into 3 cars, light pole in N. Charleston pursuit

Tyesha R. Smith, 19, of North Charleston, faces charges of failure to stop for blue lights, hit...
Tyesha R. Smith, 19, of North Charleston, faces charges of failure to stop for blue lights, hit and run with property damage and unlawfully carrying a pistol.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing multiple charges after a pursuit in North Charleston.

Tyesha R. Smith, 19, of North Charleston, faces charges of failure to stop for blue lights, hit and run with property damage and unlawfully carrying a pistol.

A deputy tried to stop a car for a traffic violation on Rivers Avenue near Midland Park Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The car didn’t stop and fled at a high rate of speed on Rivers Avenue, according to Knapp.

The car struck two vehicles near the Cosgrove Avenue intersection and struck a third vehicle before it crashed into a utility pole.

A light pole on Rivers Ave. was hit by a car after an incident involving Highway Patrol and the...
A light pole on Rivers Ave. was hit by a car after an incident involving Highway Patrol and the Charleston Co. Sheriff's Office.(Live 5)

When Smith was taken into custody, deputies say they found a loaded Glock pistol and a small amount of marijuana in the car. Smith was issued citations for uninsured vehicle, disregarding a traffic signal, violation of a beginner permit and simple possession of marijuana, according to Knapp.

Smith has since posted bond.

Knapp says no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh listens as the lead investigator in the murder case took the stand Monday morning.
BLOG: Day 7: Investigator doubles down on Murdaugh statement, phone records build timeline
Officials say Katie Prince was last seen at her home in Summerville.
Summerville police looking for missing girl
Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, faces charges of kidnapping and two charges of assault and battery...
Woman accused of kidnapping, beating 2 victims in N. Charleston
Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Person arrested after Rivers Ave. pursuit, deputies say
A couple's $10 lottery ticket purchase in Daniel Island netted them a $500,000 jackpot.
Daniel Island lottery ticket purchase wins couple a 6-digit jackpot

Latest News

Affordable housing is defined as when residents pay 30% or less of their monthly income to...
Feedback wanted on Charleston Co. affordable housing plan
Troopers reported the crash near exit 23A by Clements Ferry Road.
I-526W crash near Clements Ferry Rd. cleared
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: I-526W crash causing slowdowns near Clements Ferry Rd.
More than 10 Charleston County Public Library locations will offer free tax-filing help this...
Charleston Co. Library branches offering free income tax filing help