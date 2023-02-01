SC Lottery
Eagles player indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges days before the team is set to appear in Super Bowl LVII.

Joshua Sills, a 25-year-old rookie for the NFC champions, is facing felony charges for a crime that allegedly happened on Dec. 5, 2019, according to a news release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The alleged crime was reported right away and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office “conducted a detailed investigation,” Yost stated.

The case was presented to the grand jury and is being prosecuted by the special prosecutions section of the Attorney General’s Office.

Sills was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County court Feb. 16, four days after his team’s Super Bowl appearance, according to Yost.

Sills is a Sarahsville, Ohio, native who played college football at Oklahoma State.

He signed with Philadelphia in 2022 as an undrafted free agent and is listed as the Eagles’ second-string right guard.

