Georgetown Co. family mourns 18-year-old son killed in shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown County family released balloons in honor of their 18-year-old son, who, deputies said, was shot and killed by a man out on bond for double murder.

Tuesday was a day of high and raw emotions for the family of Ty’Quez Walker, as they held his viewing and candlelight vigil in his honor.

“Angry? Past angry,” Walker’s mother Seccoya Middleton said. “We’ll not make him a statistic. No. Yes, a mother, a father, a strong background, a good family behind him. All he wanted to do is get his tattoo fixed. That’s it! That’s it!”

Middleton shared her emotions during the viewing of her son, with his father Calvin Walker by her side. The 18-year-old was killed last week in a shooting along Meadow Street.

His alleged killer, 30-year-old Ryan Woodruff, was out on bond for a separate double murder that happened in May 2021, according to deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

“Ryan probably pulled the trigger, but the justice system in Georgetown killed my son,” Middleton said.

“Right now, I just know I will never be the same, and I just know for sure that if somebody was conscious of what he did, this would not happen,” uncle Brandon Walker said.

The dozens of family members at his viewing said Walker, who loved basketball and football, was caring, loving and deeply admired by family and friends alike.

“He’d light up any room,” Walker said. “The laugh – it’s just loud, boisterous. Very energetic. He’s like a real – like I said – a beacon of light. Like as soon as he walks in the room, everyone stops and acknowledges him.”

Middleton said there is not a word in the English language that can describe how she feels.

Now, she has to do what no mother ever wants to think about – burying her child.

“Long live Q3 baby! Yes!” Middleton said.

Woodruff remains behind bars at the Georgetown County Detention Center, and the family said Walker’s funeral is set for Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.