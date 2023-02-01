Lowcountry Signing Day 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday marks National Signing Day around the country with high school athletes signing their National Letters of Intent to play their sports at the next level.
Ashley Hall
Ailish Ward, Cross Country - Tufts University
Ellerbe Mendez, Lacrosse - Swarthmore
Mary Ella Prendergast, Tennis - Connecticut College
Ashley Ridge
Christian Garland, Football - Old Dominion
TJ Wilson, Football - Limestone
Reagan Hardy, Soccer - Lander
Finn McLaughlin, Baseball - USC Lancaster
Carson Molinaroli, Baseball - Anderson University
Berkeley
Miller McGuire, Baseball - Newberry
Jackson Proctor, Baseball - Clemson
Gavin Driggers, Baseball - Florence Darlington
Abby Prince, Softball - Charleston Southern
Emma Roberson, Softball - Winthrop
Karmen King, Softball - Carolina University
Madison Curtis, Softball - Belmont Abbey
Lacey Hennessy, Softball - Coker
Ansley Morrell, Soccer - Lander
Bishop England
Adelaide Coyle, Softball - Erskine
Asher Western, Baseball - USC Beaufort
Charlie Ranney, Football - Bates College
Lindsay Burbage, Swimming - University of Massachusetts
Maggie Long, Track - Anderson University
Matthew Picard, Swimming - VMI
Sophia Savage, Rowing - Fairfield University
Tommy DiLiegro, Football - Wofford College
William Poole, Football - Gardner Webb
Cane Bay
Andre Mitchell, Football - North Carolina Central
Kameron Durant, Football - East Carolina
Lawson Thorn, Football - Wingate University
Jair Harris, Football - Newberry College
Cameron Avery , Football - Mercer University
Alaina Nettles, Basketball - Charleston Southern
Marley Rourk, Cheerleading - Newberry
Emma Rothschild, Cheerleading - Newberry College
Aniya Caldwell, Softball - Fayetteville State
Cross
Amonte McCray, Football - Newberry
Santory Jones, Football - Newberry
First Baptist
James Pisano, Football - Charleston Southern
Jaiden Morrison, Football - Newberry
Mac Powers, Football - Sewanee
Curtis Magwood, Football - Carson Newman
Ft. Dorchester
Chris Brabham, Football - Savannah State
Dez Mathis, Football - Newberry
Nick McGill, Football - The Citadel
Zolten Osborne, Football - Charleston Southern
Jenna Pilkenton, Volleyball - NC Wesleyan
Tess Studley, Cross Country - USC Aiken
Goose Creek
Henry Winstead, Swimming - Converse College
Andrew Moore, Football - Mercer
Jaiden Roper, Football - Butler Community College
Troy Reid, Football - Newberry
Le’Varai Brown, Football - Benedict
Curtis Smiley, Football - Benedict
Jordan Turner, Football - Anderson
Hanahan
Taylor Atkinson, X-Country/Track - USC Beaufort
Mason Brady, Baseball - Spartanburg Methodist College
Braylon Mitchell, Baseball - College of Charleston
Nicholas Cappello, Baseball - Florence Darlington Tech College
Brooke Jones, Softball - Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Gavin Qualls, Wrestling - King University
Soloman Townes, Football - Wingate
Malik Horry, Football - Charleston Southern
James Island
Jonah Haller, Tennis - Columbia
Monic Green, Track & field - Wofford
Gemoi Brown, Football - Wingate
Marcus Adams, Football - Limestone
Walker Woodall, Football - Limestone
Philip Simmons
Claire Esse, Girls Soccer - UNC Greensboro
Grayson Mitchell, Baseball - William Peace University
Madison Jent, Track & Field - College of Charleston
Timberland
Cayden Chance, X-country/Track - Erskine College
Emily Dawson, Softball - North Greenville University
Gavin Edwards, Football - North Greenville University
Amiyah Ferguson, Basketball - California State University
Omari Jenkins, Football - Charleston Southern
Nolan Harold, Cross Country - Erskine College
Peyton Waddey, Softball - USC Sumter
KeShawn Brown, Football - Newberry College
Stratford
Brenden Carter, Football - Dodge City Community College
Tory Gethers, Football - Dodge City Community College
Sage Losee, Girls Soccer - USC Lancaster
Lizzy Shaw, Girls Soccer - USC Lancaster
Summerville
Joseph Knight, Baseball - Keiser University
Gavin Mitchell, Baseball - USC Sumter
Edward Naval, Tennis - Converse University
Jacob Russ, Soccer - Newberry College
Connor Tuttle, Soccer - Lander University
LJ Price, Cross Country - Erskine College
Campbell McCurry, Football and Baseball - Newberry College
Michael Jenkins, Football - East Tennessee State
Keith Elmore, Jr, Football - Presbyterian College
Marquez Spells, Football - Limestone College
Josh Matusik, Football - Anerson University
Steve Simpkins, Jr., Football - Dartmouth College
