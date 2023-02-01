Lowcountry Signing Day 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday marks National Signing Day around the country with high school athletes signing their National Letters of Intent to play their sports at the next level.

Check back here throughout the day for the latest updates, pictures, video and more from around the Lowcountry.

Ashley Hall

Ailish Ward, Cross Country - Tufts University

Ellerbe Mendez, Lacrosse - Swarthmore

Mary Ella Prendergast, Tennis - Connecticut College

Ashley Ridge

Christian Garland, Football - Old Dominion

TJ Wilson, Football - Limestone

Reagan Hardy, Soccer - Lander

Finn McLaughlin, Baseball - USC Lancaster

Carson Molinaroli, Baseball - Anderson University

Berkeley

Miller McGuire, Baseball - Newberry

Jackson Proctor, Baseball - Clemson

Gavin Driggers, Baseball - Florence Darlington

Abby Prince, Softball - Charleston Southern

Emma Roberson, Softball - Winthrop

Karmen King, Softball - Carolina University

Madison Curtis, Softball - Belmont Abbey

Lacey Hennessy, Softball - Coker

Ansley Morrell, Soccer - Lander

Bishop England

Adelaide Coyle, Softball - Erskine

Asher Western, Baseball - USC Beaufort

Charlie Ranney, Football - Bates College

Lindsay Burbage, Swimming - University of Massachusetts

Maggie Long, Track - Anderson University

Matthew Picard, Swimming - VMI

Sophia Savage, Rowing - Fairfield University

Tommy DiLiegro, Football - Wofford College

William Poole, Football - Gardner Webb

Cane Bay

Andre Mitchell, Football - North Carolina Central

Kameron Durant, Football - East Carolina

Lawson Thorn, Football - Wingate University

Jair Harris, Football - Newberry College

Cameron Avery , Football - Mercer University

Alaina Nettles, Basketball - Charleston Southern

Marley Rourk, Cheerleading - Newberry

Emma Rothschild, Cheerleading - Newberry College

Aniya Caldwell, Softball - Fayetteville State

Cross

Amonte McCray, Football - Newberry

Santory Jones, Football - Newberry

First Baptist

James Pisano, Football - Charleston Southern

Jaiden Morrison, Football - Newberry

Mac Powers, Football - Sewanee

Curtis Magwood, Football - Carson Newman

Ft. Dorchester

Chris Brabham, Football - Savannah State

Dez Mathis, Football - Newberry

Nick McGill, Football - The Citadel

Zolten Osborne, Football - Charleston Southern

Jenna Pilkenton, Volleyball - NC Wesleyan

Tess Studley, Cross Country - USC Aiken

Goose Creek

Henry Winstead, Swimming - Converse College

Andrew Moore, Football - Mercer

Jaiden Roper, Football - Butler Community College

Troy Reid, Football - Newberry

Le’Varai Brown, Football - Benedict

Curtis Smiley, Football - Benedict

Jordan Turner, Football - Anderson

Hanahan

Taylor Atkinson, X-Country/Track - USC Beaufort

Mason Brady, Baseball - Spartanburg Methodist College

Braylon Mitchell, Baseball - College of Charleston

Nicholas Cappello, Baseball - Florence Darlington Tech College

Brooke Jones, Softball - Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Gavin Qualls, Wrestling - King University

Soloman Townes, Football - Wingate

Malik Horry, Football - Charleston Southern

James Island

Jonah Haller, Tennis - Columbia

Monic Green, Track & field - Wofford

Gemoi Brown, Football - Wingate

Marcus Adams, Football - Limestone

Walker Woodall, Football - Limestone

Philip Simmons

Claire Esse, Girls Soccer - UNC Greensboro

Grayson Mitchell, Baseball - William Peace University

Madison Jent, Track & Field - College of Charleston

Timberland

Cayden Chance, X-country/Track - Erskine College

Emily Dawson, Softball - North Greenville University

Gavin Edwards, Football - North Greenville University

Amiyah Ferguson, Basketball - California State University

Omari Jenkins, Football - Charleston Southern

Nolan Harold, Cross Country - Erskine College

Peyton Waddey, Softball - USC Sumter

KeShawn Brown, Football - Newberry College

Stratford

Brenden Carter, Football - Dodge City Community College

Tory Gethers, Football - Dodge City Community College

Sage Losee, Girls Soccer - USC Lancaster

Lizzy Shaw, Girls Soccer - USC Lancaster

Summerville

Joseph Knight, Baseball - Keiser University

Gavin Mitchell, Baseball - USC Sumter

Edward Naval, Tennis - Converse University

Jacob Russ, Soccer - Newberry College

Connor Tuttle, Soccer - Lander University

LJ Price, Cross Country - Erskine College

Campbell McCurry, Football and Baseball - Newberry College

Michael Jenkins, Football - East Tennessee State

Keith Elmore, Jr, Football - Presbyterian College

Marquez Spells, Football - Limestone College

Josh Matusik, Football - Anerson University

Steve Simpkins, Jr., Football - Dartmouth College

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.