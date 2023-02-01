SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man wins $100K lottery prize: ‘I guess I can buy me some eggs now’

A Virginia man says he plans to buy some eggs after winning $100K lottery prize.
A Virginia man says he plans to buy some eggs after winning $100K lottery prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia man says he plans to do a little shopping after cashing in on a lottery jackpot.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Jerry Camp won $100,000 while playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match game last month.

Lottery officials said Camp matched all five winning numbers in the Jan. 8 drawing to win the top prize.

“I guess I can buy me some eggs now,” Camp said.

Officials said the Ashland resident purchased his winning ticket at a New Exxon Mart located on Washington Highway in the Glen Allen area.

The winning numbers were 3-4-12-23-34, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Camp, who is retired, said he hopes to use his winnings to buy some eggs and a new car.

The Virginia Lottery shared that the Cash 5 with EZ Match game features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh listens as the lead investigator in the murder case took the stand Monday morning.
BLOG: Day 7: Investigator doubles down on Murdaugh statement, phone records build timeline
Officials say Katie Prince was last seen at her home in Summerville.
Summerville police looking for missing girl
Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, faces charges of kidnapping and two charges of assault and battery...
Woman accused of kidnapping, beating 2 victims in N. Charleston
Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Person arrested after Rivers Ave. pursuit, deputies say
Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
LIVE: Day 8: Murdaugh trial testimony focusing on family cellphone data

Latest News

Knight says the council will reflect all demographics of Dorchester County to ensure...
Deputies investigating ‘isolated incident’ on Dorchester Rd.
Williamsburg County deputies first responded to Birch Creek Road on Saturday to a report of...
Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.
A woman uses her phone to light her way in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kyiv targets graft
The contest runs from Feb. 10-16 at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.
Propose at Cracker Barrel on Valentine’s Day and you could win free food for a year
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral