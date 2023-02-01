SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: N. Charleston charged with attempted murder after stabbing

A North Charleston man has been charged with attempted murder after officers say he cut another man’s throat.
By Thomas Gruel
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been charged with attempted murder after officers say he cut another man’s throat.

Juan Jimenez, 38, faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers were called to Bolton Street Tuesday night for an assault call and found two men on the couch, the incident report states. One of the men was severely bleeding.

Police arrested Juan Jimenez at the scene just after 12 a.m., the report states.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh listens as the lead investigator in the murder case took the stand Monday morning.
BLOG: Day 7: Investigator doubles down on Murdaugh statement, phone records build timeline
Officials say Katie Prince was last seen at her home in Summerville.
Summerville police looking for missing girl
Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, faces charges of kidnapping and two charges of assault and battery...
Woman accused of kidnapping, beating 2 victims in N. Charleston
Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Person arrested after Rivers Ave. pursuit, deputies say
Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
LIVE: Day 8: Murdaugh trial testimony focusing on family cellphone data

Latest News

In the Tri-County area, the district is the only board where each member represents the entire...
Political, community groups call for electoral changes for DD2 board
Knight says the council will reflect all demographics of Dorchester County to ensure...
Deputies investigating ‘isolated incident’ on Dorchester Rd.
Lionel Antwan Singleton, 36, of North Charleston, faces three counts of unlawful carrying of a...
Report: Police find guns, 500 rounds of ammo during traffic stop; man in custody
Tyesha R. Smith, 19, of North Charleston, faces charges of failure to stop for blue lights, hit...
Deputies: Woman crashes into 3 cars, light pole in N. Charleston pursuit