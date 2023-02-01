Report: N. Charleston charged with attempted murder after stabbing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been charged with attempted murder after officers say he cut another man’s throat.

Juan Jimenez, 38, faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers were called to Bolton Street Tuesday night for an assault call and found two men on the couch, the incident report states. One of the men was severely bleeding.

Police arrested Juan Jimenez at the scene just after 12 a.m., the report states.

