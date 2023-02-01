SC Lottery
Report: Police find guns, 500 rounds of ammo during traffic stop; man in custody

Lionel Antwan Singleton, 36, of North Charleston, faces three counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
Lionel Antwan Singleton, 36, of North Charleston, faces three counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been arrested after police say they found an AK-47 and three guns in his car during a traffic stop.

Lionel Antwan Singleton, 36, faces three counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Officers say they pulled Singleton over near Sam Rittenberg and Altman Street after the tag light on his car was out on Tuesday.

Singleton told police that another officer previously told him to keep the weapons in his car because of issues with stolen guns, according to an incident report.

In total, the officer found three handguns, an AK-47 rifle and seven rifle magazines with more than 500 rounds, the report states.

Singleton is currently in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

