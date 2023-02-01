Summerville receives grant to combat littering

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville is receiving what some residents believe is “much-needed” support in tackling the town’s litter issue.

PalmettoPride, an anti-litter and beautification organization, has awarded the town a $4,142 grant to combat the problem.

“You do see a lot of the bottles and cans, then you’ll see a lot of fast-food trash,” William Covington, who lives in Summerville, said. “So, it’s not just coming out of a vehicle, it’s intentionally being thrown out.”

Covington wants more community members to care about the way their town looks and protect wildlife. He was thrilled to hear about the Litter Enforcement Grant that Summerville received.

“I was ecstatic because it’s one of those things where people are actually caring about this; they’re doing something about it,” Covington said.

The money will go towards beautifying the town. Necessary equipment to clean up the area is a big part of why the funds are needed.

“The pickers, the gloves, the signs, and everything that is necessary for a cleanup of this size, was provided through this grant, and we’re very fortunate for it,” Summerville’s Public Information Officer Christopher Makowski said.

The grant is also allowing the town to host what they are calling a “massive litter clean-up day” sometime this Spring.

“This is not just a one-stop shop,” Makowski said. “This is something that we do every year; and something that we want to continue to do to clean up our neighborhoods and the wilderness around us as well.”

The Town of Summerville has resources for the public to report non-emergency issues like littering. Officials suggest downloading the town’s app or visiting their website:

