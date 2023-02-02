SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 killed, 1 hurt in Orangeburg County crash

The crash happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Big Buck Boulevard near One Oak Lane when a...
The crash happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Big Buck Boulevard near One Oak Lane when a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe went off the roadway and struck a tree, troopers say.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Wednesday.

The crash happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Big Buck Boulevard near One Oak Lane, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on Big Buck Boulevard ran off the road to the left, corrected, then ran off the road to the right and struck a tree, Tidwell said.

The driver of the vehicle died in the crash. EMS took a passenger of the vehicle to the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg for treatment, Tidwell said.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday morning.

The Orangeburg County Coroner has not yet released the victim’s name.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester County deputies responded to an incident in the area of Old Trolley and Dorchester...
Lanes reopen on Dorchester Road after ‘isolated incident’
Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
BLOG: Day 8: State argues video places Alex Murdaugh at kennels
Officials say Katie Prince was last seen at her home in Summerville.
Summerville police looking for missing girl
Tyesha R. Smith, 19, of North Charleston, faces charges of failure to stop for blue lights, hit...
Deputies: Woman crashes into 3 cars, light pole in N. Charleston pursuit
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

North Charleston firefighters responded at approximately 3:39 a.m. Thursday to a reported fire...
North Charleston firefighters respond to early-morning house fire
City of Charleston officials say a new drainage project breaking ground this week will decrease...
Portion of Savannah Hwy. drainage project breaking ground in West Ashley
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian...
Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Dorchester Rd.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in North Charleston