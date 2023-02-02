1 killed, 1 hurt in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Wednesday.

The crash happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Big Buck Boulevard near One Oak Lane, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on Big Buck Boulevard ran off the road to the left, corrected, then ran off the road to the right and struck a tree, Tidwell said.

The driver of the vehicle died in the crash. EMS took a passenger of the vehicle to the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg for treatment, Tidwell said.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday morning.

The Orangeburg County Coroner has not yet released the victim’s name.

