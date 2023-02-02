SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Berkeley County to introduce new sales tax aimed at education improvements

The new education capital improvement sales tax is a 1% increase, meaning the sales tax in...
The new education capital improvement sales tax is a 1% increase, meaning the sales tax in Berkeley County will go from 8% to 9%.(Live 5)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People in Berkeley County will notice an additional sales tax on their shopping receipts in less than a month.

The new education capital improvement sales tax is a 1% increase, meaning the sales tax in Berkeley County will go from 8% to 9%.

The 9% breaks down as a 6% state sales tax, a 1% local option sales tax, a 1% transportation tax and a 1% education capital improvement tax.

The additional tax will directly benefit the Berkeley County School District.

The district’s goal is to fund three new schools, renovate and expand three high schools and a middle school and improve the athletic facilities at eight high schools.

Elaine Morgan, CEO of the Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce, believes that transparency with this money is necessary if the school district hopes to renew this tax.

“Everything should be done for the benefit of those students and the future education of our students, and for us to retain and recruit teachers, high-level teachers, we need to have great schools,” Morgan said.

The change was voted on and passed back in November and can last for seven years. It will go into effect on March 1.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester County deputies responded to an incident in the area of Old Trolley and Dorchester...
Lanes reopen on Dorchester Road after ‘isolated incident’
Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
BLOG: Day 8: State argues video places Alex Murdaugh at kennels
Officials say Katie Prince was last seen at her home in Summerville.
Summerville police looking for missing girl
Tyesha R. Smith, 19, of North Charleston, faces charges of failure to stop for blue lights, hit...
Deputies: Woman crashes into 3 cars, light pole in N. Charleston pursuit
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian...
Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Dorchester Rd.

Latest News

Jonathan Reece Scarborough, 36, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading...
North Charleston man sentenced for production of child porn
North Charleston firefighters responded at approximately 3:39 a.m. Thursday to a reported fire...
Early-morning North Charleston house fire displaces 2
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: North Charleston firefighters respond to early-morning house fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: North Charleston man sentenced for production of child porn