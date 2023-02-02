Charleston Police search for missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Joshae Porcher was last seen early Thursday morning in the America Street area of downtown Charleston.

Police say she was last seen wearing grey pants with a black stripe and a grey shirt with a black stripe.

If seen or located, contact the on-duty Central Detective by calling dispatch at 843-743-7200.

