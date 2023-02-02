SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Police search for missing teen

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Joshae Porcher was last seen early Thursday morning in the America Street area of downtown Charleston.

Police say she was last seen wearing grey pants with a black stripe and a grey shirt with a black stripe.

If seen or located, contact the on-duty Central Detective by calling dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester County deputies responded to an incident in the area of Old Trolley and Dorchester...
Lanes reopen on Dorchester Road after ‘isolated incident’
Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
BLOG: Day 8: State argues video places Alex Murdaugh at kennels
Officials say Katie Prince was last seen at her home in Summerville.
Summerville police looking for missing girl
Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
LIVE: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present
Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, from Charleston, died on the scene Wednesday night, according to...
Coroner IDs victim of N. Charleston pedestrian crash

Latest News

Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, from Charleston, died on the scene Wednesday night, according to...
Coroner IDs victim of N. Charleston pedestrian crash
Vincent Manigault, 32, of North Charleston, faces two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon,...
Man wanted for attempted murder arrested in N. Charleston police pursuit
Garbage trucks bring trash in and out of the Charleston County Landfill on Bees Ferry Road...
Charleston Co. Landfill fails DHEC inspections for months
The potential new city code would require at least a dryer-type outlet, with wiring and...
City unveils first draft of new ordinance to expand EV charging infrastructure