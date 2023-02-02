Coroner IDs victim of N. Charleston pedestrian crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who police say died after being struck by a vehicle.

Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, from Charleston, died on the scene Wednesday night, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

The crash happened on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs.

Police are still investigating the crash. They have not provided further details on what happened.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.