SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs victim of N. Charleston pedestrian crash

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who police say died after being struck by a vehicle.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who police say died after being struck by a vehicle.

Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, from Charleston, died on the scene Wednesday night, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

The crash happened on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs.

Police are still investigating the crash. They have not provided further details on what happened.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester County deputies responded to an incident in the area of Old Trolley and Dorchester...
Lanes reopen on Dorchester Road after ‘isolated incident’
Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
BLOG: Day 8: State argues video places Alex Murdaugh at kennels
Officials say Katie Prince was last seen at her home in Summerville.
Summerville police looking for missing girl
Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
LIVE: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present

Latest News

Joshae Porcher was last seen early Thursday morning in the America Street area of downtown...
Charleston Police search for missing teen
Vincent Manigault, 32, of North Charleston, faces two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon,...
Man wanted for attempted murder arrested in N. Charleston police pursuit
Garbage trucks bring trash in and out of the Charleston County Landfill on Bees Ferry Road...
Charleston Co. Landfill fails DHEC inspections for months
The potential new city code would require at least a dryer-type outlet, with wiring and...
City unveils first draft of new ordinance to expand EV charging infrastructure