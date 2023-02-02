Largest economic investment in its history coming to Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County is celebrating the groundbreaking of its biggest industrial development.

Governor Henry McMaster and local leaders gathered in Walterboro for the announcement.

Pomega and Kontrolmatic Technologies chose the 90 acres in Walterboro along I-95 out of the 220 sites in 20 states that they considered.

“It simply means we won,” Executive Director of the Colleton County Economic Alliance Heyward Horton said.

South Carolina leaders say it’s a testament to the state’s dedication to economic growth. They say the lithium-ion battery storage factory will provide 575 jobs over the next few years.

The Turkish company invested $279 million in the project and the 500,00 square foot facility is expected to be completed in about a year. Gov. McMaster boasted that South Carolina is becoming a hub for business.

“It’s always the people that attract investors from outside of the country. But 575 new good paying jobs will have an enormous impact. And the good news is, once that success is viewed by other companies. There’ll be others that want to invest and this will allow all sorts of businesses to flourish and grow,” McMaster said.

McMaster also spoke about how the state’s technical college system is a huge draw for companies, providing a strong workforce. Horton says the 575 jobs won’t appear as openings overnight but will make a difference in the area over the next five years.

“When somebody is getting a better paying job with good benefits, that means a livable wage and health care benefits for their whole family. And you know that that really moves the needle for people that live here,” Horton said.

The Pomega and Kontrolmatic Technologies CEO and Chairman who spoke at the event say this is their first project in South Carolina, but they don’t think it will be the last.

