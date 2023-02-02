SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Largest economic investment in its history coming to Colleton County

State and local leaders celebrate the groundbreaking with a ceremony and networking luncheon
State and local leaders celebrate the groundbreaking with a ceremony and networking luncheon(Live 5)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County is celebrating the groundbreaking of its biggest industrial development.

Governor Henry McMaster and local leaders gathered in Walterboro for the announcement.

Pomega and Kontrolmatic Technologies chose the 90 acres in Walterboro along I-95 out of the 220 sites in 20 states that they considered.

“It simply means we won,” Executive Director of the Colleton County Economic Alliance Heyward Horton said.

South Carolina leaders say it’s a testament to the state’s dedication to economic growth. They say the lithium-ion battery storage factory will provide 575 jobs over the next few years.

The Turkish company invested $279 million in the project and the 500,00 square foot facility is expected to be completed in about a year. Gov. McMaster boasted that South Carolina is becoming a hub for business.

“It’s always the people that attract investors from outside of the country. But 575 new good paying jobs will have an enormous impact. And the good news is, once that success is viewed by other companies. There’ll be others that want to invest and this will allow all sorts of businesses to flourish and grow,” McMaster said.

McMaster also spoke about how the state’s technical college system is a huge draw for companies, providing a strong workforce. Horton says the 575 jobs won’t appear as openings overnight but will make a difference in the area over the next five years.

“When somebody is getting a better paying job with good benefits, that means a livable wage and health care benefits for their whole family. And you know that that really moves the needle for people that live here,” Horton said.

The Pomega and Kontrolmatic Technologies CEO and Chairman who spoke at the event say this is their first project in South Carolina, but they don’t think it will be the last.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester County deputies responded to an incident in the area of Old Trolley and Dorchester...
Lanes reopen on Dorchester Road after ‘isolated incident’
Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
BLOG: Day 8: State argues video places Alex Murdaugh at kennels
Officials say Katie Prince was last seen at her home in Summerville.
Summerville police looking for missing girl
Tyesha R. Smith, 19, of North Charleston, faces charges of failure to stop for blue lights, hit...
Deputies: Woman crashes into 3 cars, light pole in N. Charleston pursuit
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian...
Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Dorchester Rd.

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
LIVE: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present
The new education capital improvement sales tax is a 1% increase, meaning the sales tax in...
Berkeley County to introduce new sales tax aimed at education improvements
Jerome Terrell Davis, 30, faces up to 20 years in prison for the robbery of Postal Carrier...
Man enters guilty plea to robbing Andrews postal carrier, drug conspiracy
Jonathan Reece Scarborough, 36, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading...
North Charleston man sentenced for production of child porn