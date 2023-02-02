Man enters guilty plea to robbing Andrews postal carrier, drug conspiracy

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCSC) - An Andrews man has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the 2019 robbery of a mail carrier and his role in a marijuana conspiracy.

Jerome Terrell Davis, 30, faces up to 20 years in prison for the robbery of Postal Carrier Irene Pressley on Sept. 23, 2019, and up to five years in prison for the marijuana conspiracy conviction.

“The guilty plea by the defendant sends a strong message that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and our partners will work tirelessly to bring justice against individuals responsible for causing harm to our Postal employees,” Tommy D. Coke, the Postal Inspector in Charge of the Atlanta Division, said. “Irene Pressley was a dedicated public servant in her community. I want to sincerely thank our partners for their support and commitment in identifying and holding accountable the individuals involved in this case to the full extent of the law.”

Irene Pressley was found shot to death on Sept. 23, 2019, in her SUV on Morrisville Road, the coroner said. (Provided)

Prosecutors said Davis and a second man, Trevor Raekwon Seward, were anticipating the delivery of two pounds of marijuana that had been shipped from California through the U.S. Postal Service. But they say that Pressley placed a form in Seward’s mailbox stating he would need to come to the post office to claim the package.

Shortly thereafter, investigators said Seward left home armed with an AR-15 and Davis then picked him up to begin searching for Pressley. Davis ultimately dropped Seward off on Senate Road in Andrews, where Seward fired approximately twenty rounds from his AR-15 into the back of Pressley’s vehicle, striking her multiple times, investigators said.

Seward then got into Pressley’s vehicle and drove approximately three miles away, where he left Pressley and her vehicle in a ditch on an access road to a hunt club, investigators said.

While on the access road, Seward removed mail from Pressley’s vehicle and searched through packages for the package intended for his residence or any other items of value, court documents state. The package of marijuana that had been shipped to Seward’s home was later found on Senate Road, where Pressley had been shot by Seward.

“The robbery and murder of Irene Pressley was a truly senseless act of violence,” Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner said. “With the guilty plea entered by Mr. Davis and the jury’s conviction of Mr. Seward, we are pleased that the individuals who committed such a malicious crime will be held accountable for their actions.”

A jury in the United States District Court convicted Seward last week of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and conspiracy to traffic marijuana for his role in the murder and robbery of Pressley.

Trevor Raekwon Seward, 22, and Jerome Terrell Davis, 28, both of Andrews, were charged in the Sept. 23, 2019, shooting death of U.S. Postal Service employee Irene Pressley in Andrews. (Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)

United States District Judge Donald C. Coggins accepted Davis’ plea and will sentence Davis after receiving and reviewing a pre-sentence report that will be prepared by the United States Probation Office.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.