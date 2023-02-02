Man wanted for attempted murder arrested in N. Charleston police pursuit

SC Lottery
Vincent Manigault, 32, of North Charleston, faces two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to stop for blue lights and receiving stolen goods.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dayna Drake
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say officers arrested a man after an attempted traffic stop turned into a high-speed police chase.

Vincent Manigault, 32, of North Charleston, faces two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to stop for blue lights and receiving stolen goods.

North Charleston Police attempted to pull over Manigault around 6:30 Wednesday night when he fled and led officers on a pursuit on I-526 at “excessive speeds”, according to an incident report. Police say Manigault left his vehicle and fled on foot near Firestone Road.

When officers caught up with Manigault, they found two handguns on him, one of which was reported stolen through the Mount Pleasant Police Department, according to the report.

While in custody, authorities discovered Manigault had two active warrants for his arrest-- attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the report states.

Manigault is booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

