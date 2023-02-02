Murdaugh judge to allow Murdaugh jury to hear about alleged financial crimes

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Prosecutors can present evidence to jurors about Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes as long as they can show it is convincing and linked to the killings of his wife and son, a judge ruled Thursday.

Murdaugh, 54, is charged with killing his 52-year-old wife, Maggie; and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at the family’s hunting property in rural Colleton County on June 7, 2021. Along with the two murder charges, Murdaugh faces about 100 more counts with most of the charges coming before his murder indictment in July 2022.

Judge Clifton Newman listened to testimony from witnesses on Murdaugh’s alleged crimes without the jury present while he considered whether the jury would subsequently be allowed to hear the witnesses.

Prosecutors argue that the accusations, which range from money laundering to stealing millions from clients and the family law firm, tax evasion and a plot to get a man to fatally shoot him so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy, are key to their case.

To make its case, the prosecution called Jeannie Seckinger, the chief financial officer for the former Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm, which now operates under a different name, the Parker Law Group LLP.

Murdaugh worked for PMPED and eventually resigned from the firm in September of 2021.

Seckinger testified that she was able to confirm Murdaugh stole millions from both his clients and the firm for at least six years and it was on the company to pay it all back.

The state provided receipt after receipt of money being diverted through Murdaugh’s account that mimicked the one the firm used called “Forge” including for his best friend, Chris Wilson.

Seckinger said she confronted Murdaugh about the $792,000 that was unaccounted for the same day as the murders.

The timing matters, she said, because they backed off after the murders and then again after the Labor Day shooting of Murdaugh, which the state argues were both manufactured distractions.

“You know, nobody knew what to think, a lot of thoughts went through but fear went through,” Seckinger said. “Was this retaliation? Was he involved in something bigger that was going to get us more in trouble?”

With Newman’s ruling that the jury can hear the evidence of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes, Seckinger is expected to be called to testify again, this time before the jurors.

Murdaugh has denied any responsibility in the killings.

