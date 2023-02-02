North Charleston firefighters respond to early-morning house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine what led to a reported early-morning structure fire off Dorchester Road in the North Charleston area.

The fire was reported at 3:39 a.m. in the 2300 block of Kent Avenue, according to Charleston County Dispatchers.

As of shortly after 5 a.m., multiple fire crews remained on the scene. Authorities have not yet said whether anyone was injured or released details on the severity of the fire or the damage caused.

Kent Street appeared to be blocked in both directions by emergency equipment.

Multiple units responded to the fire early Thursday morning in the 3200 block of Kent Avenue in North Charleston. (Live 5)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

