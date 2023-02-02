North Charleston man sentenced for production of child porn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a North Charleston man to federal prison after the man pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography.

Jonathan Reece Scarborough, 36, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Brook Andrews said.

Evidence presented to the court showed that on Sept. 25, 2019, the North Charleston Police Department learned a 10-year-old child had accused Scarborough of sexually abusing her.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers obtained and executed search warrants at Scarborough’s North Charleston home, his cell phone, and his laptop, Andrews said.

Computer forensics examiners searched Scarborough’s cell phone and laptop and found images and a video of him sexually abusing the child, prosecutors said. Investigators said they also found hundreds of child pornography images Scarborough obtained from the internet, including images of prepubescent and pubescent minors being sexually assaulted by adults.

United States District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks sentenced Scarborough to 360 months in prison, to be followed by a lifetime term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

