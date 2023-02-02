Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Dorchester Rd.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road shortly after 7:30 p.m., North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The police department is still investigating the crash. The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

