Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot is now up to about $700 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the jackpot.

The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.

Saturday’s drawing will be considered the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

