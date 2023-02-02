SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure

A spokesperson for Red Lobster says their location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston...
A spokesperson for Red Lobster says their location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley seafood restaurant chain is closing its doors for good.

A spokesperson for Red Lobster says their location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed.

The restaurant chain released a statement on Thursday saying:

We regularly review our restaurant portfolios as part of the normal course of business, and as a result, we have concluded that this location is no longer right for Red Lobster. Therefore, we made the difficult decision to close our restaurant at 2080 Sam Rittenburg Boulevard. The management team and our team members at the Charleston location were given the chance to relocate to other Red Lobster restaurants.

In closing this location, we hope to redeploy and add resources to other locations where we can continue in our growth, whether it’s by developing our people in a new way or providing more innovative food choices to our guests. To this end, we have another Red Lobster restaurant nearby in North Charleston and we invite our loyal guests to dine-in or order To Go from that location.

There is no word on what will replace the Red Lobster in that space.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorchester County deputies responded to an incident in the area of Old Trolley and Dorchester...
Lanes reopen on Dorchester Road after ‘isolated incident’
Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
BLOG: Day 8: State argues video places Alex Murdaugh at kennels
Officials say Katie Prince was last seen at her home in Summerville.
Summerville police looking for missing girl
Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
BLOG: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present
Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, from Charleston, died on the scene Wednesday night, according to...
Coroner IDs victim of N. Charleston pedestrian crash

Latest News

The potential new city code would require at least a dryer-type outlet, with wiring and...
City unveils first draft of new ordinance to expand EV charging infrastructure
Garbage trucks bring trash in and out of the Charleston County Landfill on Bees Ferry Road...
Charleston Co. Landfill fails DHEC inspections for months
Vincent Manigault, 32, of North Charleston, faces two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon,...
Man wanted for attempted murder arrested in N. Charleston police pursuit
Joshae Porcher was last seen early Thursday morning in the America Street area of downtown...
Charleston Police search for missing teen