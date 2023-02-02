Reid’s 15 lead Gardner-Webb past Charleston Southern 67-59

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kareem Reid scored 15 points to help Gardner-Webb defeat Charleston Southern 67-59 on Wednesday night.

Reid added seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (12-11, 7-4 Big South Conference). Anthony Selden scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. DQ Nicholas recorded 12 points and was 3 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Buccaneers (8-14, 4-7) were led by Claudell Harris Jr., who recorded 13 points. Tahlik Chavez added 12 points for Charleston Southern. Taje’ Kelly also recorded 11 points and nine rebounds.

