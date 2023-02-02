SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Reid’s 15 lead Gardner-Webb past Charleston Southern 67-59

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kareem Reid scored 15 points to help Gardner-Webb defeat Charleston Southern 67-59 on Wednesday night.

Reid added seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (12-11, 7-4 Big South Conference). Anthony Selden scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. DQ Nicholas recorded 12 points and was 3 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Buccaneers (8-14, 4-7) were led by Claudell Harris Jr., who recorded 13 points. Tahlik Chavez added 12 points for Charleston Southern. Taje’ Kelly also recorded 11 points and nine rebounds.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh listens as the lead investigator in the murder case took the stand Monday morning.
BLOG: Day 7: Investigator doubles down on Murdaugh statement, phone records build timeline
Officials say Katie Prince was last seen at her home in Summerville.
Summerville police looking for missing girl
Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, faces charges of kidnapping and two charges of assault and battery...
Woman accused of kidnapping, beating 2 victims in N. Charleston
Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Person arrested after Rivers Ave. pursuit, deputies say
Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
BLOG: Day 8: State argues video places Alex Murdaugh at kennels

Latest News

VIDEO: National Signing Day in the Lowcountry
VIDEO: National Signing Day in the Lowcountry
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley speaks during a media day ahead of the national...
New OC Riley looks to push Clemson offense into next gear
FILE - Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule looks on during an NFL preseason football game...
AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers
Ashley Ridge's Christian Garland and TJ Wilson sign National Letters of Intent
Student-athletes announce plans on Lowcountry Signing Day 2023