Report: Charleston Co. 911 Center receives 45,000+ hang up calls in 2022

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new report is showing just how many 911 hang-up calls Charleston County received last year.

The Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center received 50,001 “open line” calls and 45,204 hang-ups in 2022. Hang-up calls were up 70% from the prior year.

It happened to Marichu Provan of Summerville when her 3-year-old daughter accidentally called 911 while using her phone. She activated the device’s SOS emergency button.

“I freaked out,” Provan said.

Telecommunicators say even if the call was a mistake, you should stay on the line.

“We’ll just confirm, you know,’ we did get a call from this line. Is everything okay there? Do you need police, fire, or EMS?’” telecommunicator Sara Schmenk said.

The 911 call center needs to follow up with every call, even if the person hangs up before speaking to someone. That can have a spillover effect.

“If we have multiple pending calls … that creates more delay for the people who do need a response,” Schmenk said.

Only 53% of positions are consolidated dispatch are currently filled, despite best recruitment efforts.

When nobody speaks on the other line, telecommunicators will try running tests for those hard of hearing or sending a text message. They say making any sort of contact is key.

“Stay on the line, and tell us everything’s OK,” Schmenk said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.